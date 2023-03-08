Insider Selling: AF Legal Group Limited (ASX:AFL) Insider Sells 112,011 Shares of Stock

AF Legal Group Limited (ASX:AFL – Get Rating) insider Peter Johns sold 112,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.15 ($0.10), for a total transaction of A$16,801.65 ($11,276.28).

Peter Johns also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 3rd, Peter Johns sold 28,279 shares of AF Legal Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.14 ($0.09), for a total transaction of A$3,959.06 ($2,657.09).

On Wednesday, March 1st, Peter Johns acquired 108,638 shares of AF Legal Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.12 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of A$12,493.37 ($8,384.81).

On Friday, December 30th, Peter Johns acquired 29,631 shares of AF Legal Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.14 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of A$4,000.19 ($2,684.69).

On Thursday, December 22nd, Peter Johns acquired 390 shares of AF Legal Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.13 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of A$49.92 ($33.50).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.96, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

AF Legal Group Limited operates as a family and relationship law firm in Australia. It offers family law services, such as separation, divorce, child custody, child support, spousal maintenance, property settlement, asset protect, and prenuptial agreement services. The company was formerly known as Navigator Resources Limited and changed its name to AF Legal Group Limited in May 2019.

