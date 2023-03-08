Insider Selling: Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) SVP Sells 349 Shares of Stock

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) SVP Heather A. Davis sold 349 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.41, for a total value of $21,083.09. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,632.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Performance

ASO stock traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,798,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203,271. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.43. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $63.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.14.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.03. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 41.27% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Academy Sports and Outdoors

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This is an increase from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is presently 4.23%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 850,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,529,000 after acquiring an additional 459,085 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter valued at $447,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 15,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.08.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

Featured Stories

