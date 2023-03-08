Insider Buying: The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) Director Buys 25,536 Shares of Stock

The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) Director Barry M. Smith bought 25,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $383,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 43,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $655,485. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

The Pennant Group Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of PNTG traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.22. The company had a trading volume of 424,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,762. The company has a market capitalization of $392.62 million, a PE ratio of 60.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a one year low of $8.68 and a one year high of $20.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PNTG shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on The Pennant Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on The Pennant Group from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Stephens lowered their target price on The Pennant Group from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The Pennant Group Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNTG. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in The Pennant Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Pennant Group by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in The Pennant Group by 217.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in The Pennant Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Pennant Group by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

