Insider Buying: The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) Director Buys 25,536 Shares of Stock

The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) Director Barry M. Smith bought 25,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $383,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 43,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $655,485. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
The Pennant Group Stock Down 5.5 %
Shares of PNTG traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.22. The company had a trading volume of 424,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,762. The company has a market capitalization of $392.62 million, a PE ratio of 60.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a one year low of $8.68 and a one year high of $20.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.16.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PNTG shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on The Pennant Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on The Pennant Group from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Stephens lowered their target price on The Pennant Group from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.
The Pennant Group Company Profile
The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.
