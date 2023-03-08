Insider Buying: Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) COO Buys 2,500 Shares of Stock

Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOKGet Rating) COO Michael W. Wallace acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.25 per share, for a total transaction of $25,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 103,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,063,099.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Spok stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.46. The stock had a trading volume of 397,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,684. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.20 million, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.71 and its 200 day moving average is $8.15. Spok Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $6.13 and a one year high of $10.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.313 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. Spok’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.68%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Spok in the 1st quarter worth about $996,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Spok by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 445,871 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 21,486 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Spok by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 756,173 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,034,000 after purchasing an additional 6,917 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Spok by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,868 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 9,877 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in Spok by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 13,825 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.34% of the company’s stock.

SPOK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Spok in a research note on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Spok from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

Spok Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of communication solutions. It provides call center operations, clinical alerting and notifications, one-way and advanced two-way wireless messaging services, mobile communications and public safety solutions. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Alexandria, VA.

