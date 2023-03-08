Insider Buying: Ponce Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLB) CEO Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

Ponce Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLB – Get Rating) CEO Carlos P. Naudon purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.99 per share, for a total transaction of $44,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,709.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Ponce Financial Group Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ PDLB traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,064. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $218.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 0.44. Ponce Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $10.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.49.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDLB. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Ponce Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Ponce Financial Group by 17,175.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,809 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Ponce Financial Group by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Ponce Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Ponce Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 40.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Ponce Financial Group Company Profile
Ponce Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company. It operates as a holding company for Ponce Bank and Mortgage World Bankers, Inc Ponce Bank is a federally-chartered stock savings association and Mortgage World is a mortgage banking entity subject to the comprehensive regulation and examination of the New York State Department of Financial Services.
