Insider Buying: First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) CEO Purchases 235 Shares of Stock

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. acquired 235 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $650.00 per share, with a total value of $152,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,467 shares in the company, valued at $60,753,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

First Citizens BancShares stock traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $679.62. 66,804 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,929. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a one year low of $598.01 and a one year high of $885.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $767.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $796.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $20.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $23.34 by ($2.40). First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 89.53 EPS for the current year.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Citizens BancShares

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.45%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 875.0% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 39 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Tobam bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 66.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 4th.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiaries. The company operates under the following segments: General Banking, Commercial Banking, Rail, and Corporate. The General Banking delivers services to individuals through branch networks.

Featured Articles

