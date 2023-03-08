Insider Buying: First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) CEO Purchases 235 Shares of Stock

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCAGet Rating) CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. acquired 235 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $650.00 per share, with a total value of $152,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,467 shares in the company, valued at $60,753,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

First Citizens BancShares stock traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $679.62. 66,804 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,929. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a one year low of $598.01 and a one year high of $885.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $767.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $796.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.94.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCAGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $20.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $23.34 by ($2.40). First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 89.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.45%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 875.0% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 39 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Tobam bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 66.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 4th.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiaries. The company operates under the following segments: General Banking, Commercial Banking, Rail, and Corporate. The General Banking delivers services to individuals through branch networks.

