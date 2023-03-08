Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Sets New 12-Month High at $60.21

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $60.21 and last traded at $60.21, with a volume of 272165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.47.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. TheStreet upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $24.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.11 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.18.

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.13. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.41%.

In other news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $99,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,384. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $1,437,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 189,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,887,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,742 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $99,294.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IR. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 7,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 11.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

