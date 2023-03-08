IndiGG (INDI) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $123.60 Million

IndiGG (INDI) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 7th. Over the last week, IndiGG has traded 27.1% lower against the US dollar. IndiGG has a total market capitalization of $123.60 million and approximately $248,767.89 worth of IndiGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IndiGG token can now be purchased for about $0.0757 or 0.00000342 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IndiGG Profile

IndiGG’s launch date was March 2nd, 2022. IndiGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for IndiGG is indi.gg. IndiGG’s official Twitter account is @yggindia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

IndiGG Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by Polygon and Yield Guild Games, IndiGG is an Indian gaming guild aimed at building a platform for gamers to discover the future of gaming and embark on a journey into virtual worlds with digital property rights and earning rights. Alongside, IndiGG is also actively partnering with the best gaming studios globally and locally and playing a crucial role in their foray into the Indian market to build the Indian market from the ground up with high-quality Web3 games.”

