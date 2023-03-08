ImmunoGen, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.24) Per Share (NASDAQ:IMGN)

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of ImmunoGen in a report released on Wednesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for ImmunoGen’s current full-year earnings is ($0.83) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for ImmunoGen’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.81) EPS.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $41.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 million. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 204.93% and a negative return on equity of 100.18%. The company’s revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on IMGN. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of ImmunoGen from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Guggenheim set a $22.00 target price on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of ImmunoGen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.29.

NASDAQ:IMGN opened at $4.20 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.06. The company has a market capitalization of $949.41 million, a PE ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 0.94. ImmunoGen has a 1-year low of $3.10 and a 1-year high of $6.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CM Management LLC lifted its stake in ImmunoGen by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ImmunoGen by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 584,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 203,569 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in ImmunoGen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in ImmunoGen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,624,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in ImmunoGen by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 878,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,199,000 after acquiring an additional 24,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

