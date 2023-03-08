Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) Shares Bought by Tang Capital Management LLC

Tang Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 405,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Immunocore accounts for 2.3% of Tang Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Tang Capital Management LLC owned 0.92% of Immunocore worth $19,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMCR. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Immunocore during the first quarter worth $218,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its stake in Immunocore by 89.4% during the first quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 170,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,097,000 after buying an additional 80,472 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Immunocore by 20.0% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 36,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 6,135 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Immunocore during the first quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Immunocore by 92.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 3,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Immunocore alerts:

Immunocore Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ IMCR traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.17. 70,952 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,127. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Immunocore Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $22.65 and a 52-week high of $69.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.87 and a beta of 0.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Immunocore Profile

IMCR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Immunocore from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays initiated coverage on Immunocore in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Immunocore from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Immunocore from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Immunocore has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.33.

(Get Rating)

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. Its other programs for oncology comprise IMC-C103C that is in Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with solid tumor cancers, including non-small-cell lung (NSCLC), gastric, head and neck, ovarian, and synovial sarcoma cancers; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising NSCLC, small-cell lung, endometrial, ovarian, cutaneous melanoma, and breast cancers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Immunocore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunocore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.