IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Shares Down 6.1%

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 6.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.80 and last traded at $16.80. Approximately 43,218 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 335,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on IDYA. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Wedbush raised their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded IDEAYA Biosciences from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEAYA Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.89.

IDEAYA Biosciences Trading Down 6.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $809.26 million, a P/E ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.85.

Institutional Trading of IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IDYA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 363.7% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. 94.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

