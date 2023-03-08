ICON (ICX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $4.95 Million

ICON (ICX) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 7th. ICON has a market capitalization of $200.17 million and $4.95 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ICON has traded down 16.8% against the U.S. dollar. One ICON coin can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000954 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

ICON Profile

ICON is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 952,265,643 coins and its circulating supply is 949,772,971 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. The official website for ICON is icon.community.

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

