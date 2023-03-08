Icahn Enterprises L.P. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $2.00 (NASDAQ:IEP)

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 2.00 per share by the conglomerate on Wednesday, April 19th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th.
Icahn Enterprises Price Performance
Shares of Icahn Enterprises stock opened at $54.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.32. Icahn Enterprises has a twelve month low of $47.17 and a twelve month high of $55.55. The company has a current ratio of 6.79, a quick ratio of 6.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.
Institutional Trading of Icahn Enterprises
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,419 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,151,000 after buying an additional 12,146 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,801 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Icahn Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth about $377,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Icahn Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth about $338,000. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Icahn Enterprises
Icahn Enterprises LP operates as holding company. It operates through following eight business segments: Investment, Automotive, Energy, Food Packaging, Metals, Real Estate, Home Fashion, and Pharma. The Investment segment consists of various private investment funds. The Automotive segment holds ownership in Icahn Automotive Group LLC.
