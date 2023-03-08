iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) vs. Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX) Head-To-Head Survey

Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX – Get Rating) and iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Bluejay Diagnostics has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iCAD has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Bluejay Diagnostics and iCAD, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bluejay Diagnostics 0 0 0 0 N/A iCAD 0 0 3 0 3.00

Earnings & Valuation

iCAD has a consensus target price of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 99.28%. Given iCAD’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe iCAD is more favorable than Bluejay Diagnostics.

This table compares Bluejay Diagnostics and iCAD’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bluejay Diagnostics N/A N/A -$3.49 million ($0.44) -1.53 iCAD $33.64 million 2.03 -$11.24 million ($0.58) -4.66

Bluejay Diagnostics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than iCAD. iCAD is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bluejay Diagnostics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.9% of Bluejay Diagnostics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.0% of iCAD shares are held by institutional investors. 45.3% of Bluejay Diagnostics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.5% of iCAD shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Bluejay Diagnostics and iCAD’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bluejay Diagnostics N/A -47.07% -43.59% iCAD -50.26% -34.77% -25.01%

Summary

iCAD beats Bluejay Diagnostics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bluejay Diagnostics

Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc., a diagnostic company, develops and markets patient products for triage, diagnosis, and monitoring of disease progression in the United States. It is developing Symphony platform, a technology platform comprising Symphony Fluorescence Immuno-analyzer that orchestrates blood processing, biomarker isolation, and immunoassay preparation using non-contact centrifugal force; and Symphony Cartridge Library, which includes reagents and components. The company also offers ALLEREYE diagnostic test, a POC device for the diagnosis of allergic conjunctivitis. In addition, it develops biomarkers for detection of other diseases such as hsTNT/I for myocardial injury and NT-proBNP for cardiac heart failure. It has a license and supply agreement with Toray Industries, Inc. for making and distributing the protein detection chips. Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts.

About iCAD

iCAD, Inc. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of cancer detection and therapy solutions. It operates through the Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy segments. The Cancer Detection segment includes image analysis and workflow products. The Cancer Therapy segment is composed of radiation therapy products. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Nashua, NH.

