Hydrofarm Holdings Group (HYFM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 9th. Analysts expect Hydrofarm Holdings Group to post earnings of ($0.50) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Stock Performance

Shares of HYFM opened at $1.58 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.23. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a 52 week low of $1.18 and a 52 week high of $17.45. The company has a market capitalization of $71.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 3.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hydrofarm Holdings Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYFM. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 572.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 82,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 70,284 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 113.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 54,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 28,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 47.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Company Profile

Separately, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

