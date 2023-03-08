HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Shares Down 6.1%

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 6.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.60 and last traded at $4.60. 511,035 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 2,113,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.90.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have issued reports on HUYA. HSBC increased their price objective on HUYA from $4.60 to $6.30 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. China Renaissance upgraded HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $4.30 to $4.20 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded HUYA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.00.
HUYA Stock Up 0.5 %
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.47.
HUYA Company Profile
HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HUYA (HUYA)
