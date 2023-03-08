HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Shares Down 6.1%

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 6.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.60 and last traded at $4.60. 511,035 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 2,113,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on HUYA. HSBC increased their price objective on HUYA from $4.60 to $6.30 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. China Renaissance upgraded HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $4.30 to $4.20 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded HUYA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

Get HUYA alerts:

HUYA Stock Up 0.5 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HUYA

HUYA Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HUYA. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of HUYA by 2,307.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,373,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,082,000 after buying an additional 3,233,828 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of HUYA by 142.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,127,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,512,000 after buying an additional 1,250,065 shares during the last quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of HUYA during the fourth quarter valued at $4,759,000. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of HUYA during the fourth quarter valued at $4,538,000. Finally, Twenty Acre Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of HUYA during the first quarter valued at $4,177,000. 21.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HUYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.