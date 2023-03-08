Humanscape Price Hits $0.0985 on Top Exchanges (HUM)

Humanscape (HUM) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 8th. During the last week, Humanscape has traded 16.5% lower against the US dollar. Humanscape has a total market cap of $11.08 million and $2.92 million worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Humanscape token can currently be purchased for $0.0985 or 0.00000446 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Humanscape

Humanscape launched on August 14th, 2019. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,500,000 tokens. The official website for Humanscape is humanscape.io. The Reddit community for Humanscape is https://reddit.com/r/humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Humanscape’s official message board is medium.com/humanscape-ico. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @humanscape_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Humanscape Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humanscape should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Humanscape using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

