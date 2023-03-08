Humanscape (HUM) Trading Down 13.3% Over Last 7 Days

Humanscape (HUM) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 7th. Humanscape has a total market cap of $11.47 million and $2.60 million worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Humanscape token can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000458 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Humanscape has traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Humanscape

Humanscape was first traded on August 14th, 2019. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,500,000 tokens. The official website for Humanscape is humanscape.io. Humanscape’s official message board is medium.com/humanscape-ico. The Reddit community for Humanscape is https://reddit.com/r/humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @humanscape_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Humanscape

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities.”

