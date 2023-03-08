Huabao International (OTCMKTS:HUIHY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $24.64

Huabao International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HUIHY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.64 and last traded at $24.64, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.64.
Huabao International Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.75.
About Huabao International
Huabao International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, researches, develops, produces, distributes, and sells flavours and fragrances, aroma and tobacco raw materials, and condiment products primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Flavours and Fragrances, Tobacco Raw Materials, Aroma Raw Materials, and Condiment.
