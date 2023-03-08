Huabao International (OTCMKTS:HUIHY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $24.64

Shares of Huabao International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HUIHY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.64 and last traded at $24.64, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.64.
Huabao International Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.81 and its 200-day moving average is $26.75.
About Huabao International
Huabao International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, researches, develops, produces, distributes, and sells flavours and fragrances, aroma and tobacco raw materials, and condiment products primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Flavours and Fragrances, Tobacco Raw Materials, Aroma Raw Materials, and Condiment.
