Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) Director Edward A. Kangas Sells 10,000 Shares

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Get Rating) Director Edward A. Kangas sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.62, for a total transaction of $666,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,415,441.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hovnanian Enterprises Stock Up 6.0 %

Shares of NYSE HOV traded up $4.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.88. The company had a trading volume of 65,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,271. The company has a market capitalization of $422.44 million, a PE ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 2.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.60. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.20 and a 1-year high of $78.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The construction company reported $8.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a return on equity of 122.70% and a net margin of 7.64%. The company had revenue of $886.79 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Hovnanian Enterprises

About Hovnanian Enterprises

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 11,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,255 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 189.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,080 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 19,020 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 8.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,777 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. 44.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc is a homebuilding company, which engages in the design, construction, and marketing of single-family attached town homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and lifestyle homes in planned residential developments. It operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, and West.

