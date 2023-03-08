Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) Director Edward A. Kangas Sells 10,000 Shares

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Get Rating) Director Edward A. Kangas sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.62, for a total transaction of $666,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,415,441.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Hovnanian Enterprises Stock Up 6.0 %
Shares of NYSE HOV traded up $4.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.88. The company had a trading volume of 65,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,271. The company has a market capitalization of $422.44 million, a PE ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 2.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.60. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.20 and a 1-year high of $78.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.30.
Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The construction company reported $8.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a return on equity of 122.70% and a net margin of 7.64%. The company had revenue of $886.79 million for the quarter.
About Hovnanian Enterprises
Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc is a homebuilding company, which engages in the design, construction, and marketing of single-family attached town homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and lifestyle homes in planned residential developments. It operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, and West.
