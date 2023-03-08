Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Shares Acquired by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments lifted its position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,231 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments owned 0.09% of Houlihan Lokey worth $4,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 9.8% in the second quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 9.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 70.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Houlihan Lokey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.60.

Houlihan Lokey Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:HLI traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $92.75. 86,967 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,328. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 0.78. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.18 and a twelve month high of $102.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.22 and its 200-day moving average is $89.52.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $456.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Houlihan Lokey Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.23%.

Houlihan Lokey Profile

(Get Rating)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.