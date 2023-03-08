Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) vs. Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) Head to Head Review

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) and Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.1% of Host Hotels & Resorts shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.5% of Invesco Mortgage Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Host Hotels & Resorts shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Invesco Mortgage Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Dividends

Host Hotels & Resorts pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Invesco Mortgage Capital pays an annual dividend of $2.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 21.4%. Host Hotels & Resorts pays out 54.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Invesco Mortgage Capital pays out -20.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Invesco Mortgage Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Host Hotels & Resorts 0 3 7 0 2.70 Invesco Mortgage Capital 1 0 0 0 1.00

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Host Hotels & Resorts and Invesco Mortgage Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Host Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus price target of $21.73, suggesting a potential upside of 28.41%. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential downside of 1.15%. Given Host Hotels & Resorts’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Host Hotels & Resorts is more favorable than Invesco Mortgage Capital.

Profitability

This table compares Host Hotels & Resorts and Invesco Mortgage Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Host Hotels & Resorts 12.90% 9.43% 5.24% Invesco Mortgage Capital -207.15% 35.94% 3.76%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Host Hotels & Resorts and Invesco Mortgage Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Host Hotels & Resorts $4.91 billion 2.46 $633.00 million $0.88 19.23 Invesco Mortgage Capital $194.51 million 2.42 -$402.92 million ($12.66) -0.96

Host Hotels & Resorts has higher revenue and earnings than Invesco Mortgage Capital. Invesco Mortgage Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Host Hotels & Resorts, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Host Hotels & Resorts has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Invesco Mortgage Capital has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Host Hotels & Resorts beats Invesco Mortgage Capital on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

(Get Rating)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The firm operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital

(Get Rating)

Invesco Mortgage Capital, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in investing, financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. The firm primarily invests in the following: residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), non-agency RMBS, non-agency CMBS, credit risk transfer securities that are unsecured obligations issued by government-sponsored enterprises, residential and commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate-related financing arrangements. The company was founded on June 5, 2008 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.