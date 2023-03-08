Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Increases Dividend to $0.33 Per Share

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This is an increase from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

Horace Mann Educators has raised its dividend by an average of 3.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Horace Mann Educators has a payout ratio of 35.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Horace Mann Educators to earn $3.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.8%.

Horace Mann Educators Price Performance

Shares of Horace Mann Educators stock opened at $36.55 on Wednesday. Horace Mann Educators has a 52 week low of $32.21 and a 52 week high of $42.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -522.14 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Transactions at Horace Mann Educators

Separately, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

In related news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.94, for a total value of $132,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,176,617.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.99, for a total value of $118,217.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,847,458.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.94, for a total value of $132,790.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,176,617.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,538 shares of company stock valued at $271,968 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Horace Mann Educators

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 118,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Horace Mann Educators during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Horace Mann Educators during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Horace Mann Educators in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,495,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Horace Mann Educators in the 4th quarter worth approximately $361,000.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. The Property and Casualty segment focuses on personal lines of automobile and property insurance products.

