Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Stock Holdings Lowered by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,737,636 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,586,398 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,292,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,815 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 3,367 shares in the last quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC now owns 24,790 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,139,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at about $4,915,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 12.2% in the third quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lcnb Corp raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.0% during the third quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 5,052 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HON opened at $195.62 on Wednesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.63 and a fifty-two week high of $220.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $204.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.22. The firm has a market cap of $130.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 56.67%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $242.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.88.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

