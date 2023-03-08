Holley (HLLY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Holley Stock Performance

HLLY opened at $2.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $256.11 million, a P/E ratio of 3.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.41. Holley has a 1-year low of $1.88 and a 1-year high of $14.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Holley

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Holley by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Holley during the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Holley during the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Holley by 379.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 427,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 338,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Holley during the 4th quarter worth $446,000. 48.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Holley

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HLLY shares. Benchmark reduced their price target on Holley from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Holley to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Holley from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. DA Davidson lowered Holley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered Holley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.89.

Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

