Hive Price Reaches $0.38 on Major Exchanges (HIVE)

Hive (HIVE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 8th. One Hive coin can currently be bought for $0.38 or 0.00001731 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hive has a total market cap of $180.04 million and $5.19 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hive has traded 17.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.76 or 0.00425796 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,337.93 or 0.28783407 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 34.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Hive Coin Profile

Hive uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 20th, 2020. Hive’s total supply is 472,251,106 coins. Hive’s official Twitter account is @hiveblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio. Hive’s official website is hive.io. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hivenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Hive

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain platform developed for Web 3.0. It is a decentralized network where individuals have true ownership and control over their cryptocurrency. The platform uses a hybrid mechanism of Proof of Brain (PoB) and Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) to distribute new coins to stakeholders. Hive is a decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain and offers two classes of cryptocurrency assets, HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). HIVE is the liquid currency of the platform and also exists in a staked form called Hive Power.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

