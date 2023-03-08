Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,840,000 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the January 31st total of 3,600,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of HLT traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $146.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,155,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,571,931. The firm has a market cap of $39.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $140.29 and its 200 day moving average is $134.29. Hilton Worldwide has a 52-week low of $108.41 and a 52-week high of $167.99.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 14.31% and a negative return on equity of 155.17%. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.22%.

Hilton Worldwide announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, November 11th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on HLT. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 32,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $4,960,012.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 221,037 shares in the company, valued at $33,361,114.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hilton Worldwide

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLT. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management and Franchise segment operates hotels of third-party owners.

