HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

DINO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Mizuho raised shares of HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on HF Sinclair from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HF Sinclair has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.45.

HF Sinclair Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of DINO traded down $1.62 on Wednesday, hitting $50.29. 2,620,781 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,143,600. HF Sinclair has a one year low of $32.53 and a one year high of $66.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 3.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.39.

Insider Transactions at HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $8.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The company’s revenue was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HF Sinclair will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HF Sinclair news, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $241,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,822,762 shares in the company, valued at $1,967,657,128.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other HF Sinclair news, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $241,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,822,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,967,657,128.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James H. Lee sold 4,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $211,675.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,101 shares in the company, valued at $2,891,594.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HF Sinclair

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in HF Sinclair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 2,175.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corp. is an independent energy company. It manufactures and sells products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, and specialty and modified asphalt. The company operates through five segments: Refining, Marketing, Renewables, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and Midstream.

Further Reading

