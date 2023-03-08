HEXO Corp. Expected to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.33) Per Share (NYSE:HEXO)

HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets issued their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of HEXO in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 1st. Atb Cap Markets analyst F. Gomes anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for HEXO’s current full-year earnings is ($1.00) per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for HEXO’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.90) EPS.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $25.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.06 million. HEXO had a negative return on equity of 73.83% and a negative net margin of 586.30%.

Separately, CIBC raised shares of HEXO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

NYSE:HEXO opened at $1.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $67.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.38. HEXO has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $10.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.09.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HEXO. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in HEXO by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 703,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 257,500 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of HEXO by 181.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 138,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 89,441 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of HEXO by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 428,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 42,220 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of HEXO by 91.9% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 430,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 205,943 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of HEXO in the 2nd quarter valued at $796,000. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HEXO Corp. engages in the provision of cannabis and cannabis products. The company was founded by Sébastien St. Louis and Adam Miron on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in Gatineau, Canada.

