Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Bought by Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 3rd quarter valued at about $931,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the third quarter worth about $7,095,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 4.0% in the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 7,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Henry Schein during the third quarter worth about $1,178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Henry Schein Stock Performance

NASDAQ HSIC opened at $77.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.13. The company has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.80. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.75 and a 1-year high of $92.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.14. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Henry Schein from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price objective on Henry Schein from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Henry Schein news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 6,405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.74, for a total value of $504,329.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,058.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Lorelei Mcglynn sold 15,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total transaction of $1,238,018.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 73,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,951,867.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 6,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.74, for a total transaction of $504,329.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,058.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 82,802 shares of company stock worth $6,694,575. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Henry Schein

(Get Rating)

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgicals, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.