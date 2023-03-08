HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) PT Set at €26.00 by Credit Suisse Group

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG – Get Rating) received a €26.00 ($27.66) target price from research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HFG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €21.00 ($22.34) target price on HelloFresh in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays set a €25.50 ($27.13) target price on HelloFresh in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($44.68) target price on HelloFresh in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €44.00 ($46.81) price target on HelloFresh in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €37.00 ($39.36) price target on HelloFresh in a report on Tuesday.

HelloFresh Stock Performance

Shares of HFG opened at €20.41 ($21.71) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €22.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €23.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.26. HelloFresh has a 12 month low of €19.21 ($20.44) and a 12 month high of €46.92 ($49.91). The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.29.

HelloFresh Company Profile

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

