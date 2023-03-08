HedgeTrade One Day Volume Reaches $1,146.19 (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. In the last week, HedgeTrade has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. One HedgeTrade token can now be bought for about $0.0807 or 0.00000365 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HedgeTrade has a total market cap of $28.14 million and $1,146.19 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001924 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.26 or 0.00426912 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,371.37 or 0.28856420 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 33.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000106 BTC.

HedgeTrade Profile

HedgeTrade’s genesis date was December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 tokens. The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @hedgetradehq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users’ purchase is refunded.”

According to CryptoCompare, "HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded."

