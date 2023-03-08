Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Headwater Exploration Inc. (TSE:HWX – Get Rating) shares were down 1.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$6.26 and last traded at C$6.29. Approximately 444,195 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 824,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HWX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$9.50 to C$8.75 in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Headwater Exploration from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Headwater Exploration from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th.

Headwater Exploration Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$6.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Headwater Exploration Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Headwater Exploration

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 16th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.44%. Headwater Exploration’s payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

In related news, Senior Officer Jonathan L. Grimwood sold 89,875 shares of Headwater Exploration stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.00, for a total value of C$539,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,000,000. 25.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Headwater Exploration

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and onshore in New Brunswick. It holds interests in the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; the Clearwater play located in the Marten Hills, Alberta; and the Frederick Brook shale gas prospect located in New Brunswick.

Featured Articles

