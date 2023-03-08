Head to Head Contrast: Satellogic (NASDAQ:SATL) and CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP)

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Rating) and Satellogic (NASDAQ:SATL – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.5% of CalAmp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.6% of Satellogic shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.6% of CalAmp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 63.7% of Satellogic shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

CalAmp has a beta of 2.03, suggesting that its share price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Satellogic has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CalAmp 1 0 2 0 2.33 Satellogic 1 0 0 0 1.00

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for CalAmp and Satellogic, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

CalAmp presently has a consensus target price of $8.90, suggesting a potential upside of 108.92%. Satellogic has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 93.80%. Given CalAmp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe CalAmp is more favorable than Satellogic.

Profitability

This table compares CalAmp and Satellogic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CalAmp -11.79% -40.90% -3.87% Satellogic N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CalAmp and Satellogic’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CalAmp $295.84 million 0.53 -$27.99 million ($0.94) -4.53 Satellogic $4.25 million 63.33 -$117.74 million N/A N/A

CalAmp has higher revenue and earnings than Satellogic.

Summary

CalAmp beats Satellogic on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CalAmp

(Get Rating)

CalAmp Corp. engages in delivering of wireless access and computer technologies. It provides Internet of Things (IoT) enablement solutions for a broad array of mobile and fixed applications serving multiple vertical markets worldwide. It offers solutions for mobile resource management and applications for the broader IoT market, enabling customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring and efficiently reporting business-critical data and desired intelligence from high-value remote and often mobile assets. The company segments include Telematics System and Software and Subscription Services. CalAmp was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

About Satellogic

(Get Rating)

Satellogic Inc. builds and operates nano satellites for commercial-grade Earth observation in real-time. It offers data streams that are used in decision-making processes for various branches of government, organizations, businesses, and individuals. Its satellites are used for applications in agriculture, pipeline monitoring, critical infrastructure monitoring, disaster response, illegal logging, border patrol, port security, and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

