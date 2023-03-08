HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK)

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $35.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 279.20% from the stock’s current price. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Stoke Therapeutics’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.71) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.58) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Stoke Therapeutics from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Wedbush cut their target price on Stoke Therapeutics from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Stoke Therapeutics from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Stoke Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stoke Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.57.

Shares of NASDAQ STOK opened at $9.23 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.97. The firm has a market cap of $363.85 million, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 0.42. Stoke Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.88 and a 1 year high of $26.60.

Stoke Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:STOK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.06. Stoke Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 814.73% and a negative return on equity of 45.36%. The company had revenue of $3.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stoke Therapeutics will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Barry Ticho sold 9,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $92,534.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111,725 shares in the company, valued at $1,119,484.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,702 shares of company stock worth $97,205. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STOK. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Stoke Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Stoke Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Stoke Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 207.1% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of treatments for genetic diseases. It offers a wide range of relevant tissues including the central nervous system, eye, kidney, and liver. The company was founded by Isabel Aznarez and Adrian R. Krainer in June 2014 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

