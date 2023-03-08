Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking Reiterates €48.00 Price Target for Zalando (FRA:ZAL)

Zalando (FRA:ZAL – Get Rating) has been assigned a €48.00 ($51.06) price objective by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking’s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($52.13) price objective on shares of Zalando in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group set a €48.00 ($51.06) price objective on shares of Zalando in a research report on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €52.00 ($55.32) target price on shares of Zalando in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays set a €35.00 ($37.23) target price on shares of Zalando in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €46.00 ($48.94) price objective on shares of Zalando in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

Zalando Stock Performance

ZAL stock traded down €1.32 ($1.40) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €37.80 ($40.21). 2,351,442 shares of the stock traded hands. Zalando has a 1 year low of €36.33 ($38.65) and a 1 year high of €49.86 ($53.04). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €39.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is €30.83.

About Zalando

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

