Harvest Finance Achieves Market Cap of $24.31 Million (FARM)

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. During the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Harvest Finance token can currently be bought for $35.69 or 0.00161168 BTC on exchanges. Harvest Finance has a total market capitalization of $24.31 million and $1.57 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Harvest Finance Profile

Harvest Finance launched on July 1st, 2020. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 700,442 tokens and its circulating supply is 681,175 tokens. The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance. The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @harvest_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques.

FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds.”

Harvest Finance Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harvest Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Harvest Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

