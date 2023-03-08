Hannan Metals (CVE:HAN) Trading Up 13.2%

Hannan Metals Ltd. (CVE:HAN – Get Rating) shares shot up 13.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.30. 104,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 163% from the average session volume of 39,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

Hannan Metals Stock Up 5.2 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$31.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.29 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 8.03 and a quick ratio of 5.40.

Hannan Metals Company Profile

Hannan Metals Ltd., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Ireland and Peru. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, zinc, and lead deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned the San Martin project covering an area of 65,600 hectares located to the northwest of Tarapoto, Peru.

