Haitong Securities Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTNGF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Haitong Securities Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTNGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 229,100 shares, a decline of 6.1% from the January 31st total of 243,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Haitong Bank cut Haitong Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Haitong Securities Price Performance

OTCMKTS HTNGF opened at $0.65 on Wednesday. Haitong Securities has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.65.

Haitong Securities Company Profile

Haitong Securities Co, Ltd. operates as a securities company primarily in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and Europe. It operates through Wealth Management, Investment Banking, Asset Management, Trading and Institution, Finance Lease, and Others segments. The Wealth Management segment offers securities and futures brokering and dealing, investment consulting, and wealth management services, as well as financial services, such as margin financing, securities lending, stock pledge, etc.

