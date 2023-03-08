Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

GWRE has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Guidewire Software in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Guidewire Software from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Guidewire Software from $96.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on Guidewire Software from $67.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Guidewire Software in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.55.

Shares of GWRE traded up $3.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,993,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,153. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.40 and its 200-day moving average is $64.85. Guidewire Software has a twelve month low of $52.08 and a twelve month high of $97.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.58 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73.

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The technology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.13. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 10.64% and a negative net margin of 23.57%. The firm had revenue of $195.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.49 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 7,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $488,744.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,019,357. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 7,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $488,744.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,019,357. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 9,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $668,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 57,915 shares in the company, valued at $4,054,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,255 shares of company stock worth $1,450,282. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,765,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,209,000 after acquiring an additional 57,277 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 15.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,470,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,158,000 after acquiring an additional 335,358 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 6.5% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,316,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,421,000 after acquiring an additional 140,725 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,812,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,420,000 after acquiring an additional 286,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 1,542,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,473,000 after acquiring an additional 104,918 shares in the last quarter.

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which comprises software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

