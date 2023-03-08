Guggenheim Reiterates Buy Rating for IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA)

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Guggenheim in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 78.77% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush increased their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Capital One Financial began coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.89.

IDYA stock opened at $17.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.50 and a 200-day moving average of $15.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $861.17 million, a P/E ratio of -13.16 and a beta of 0.89. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 12 month low of $8.14 and a 12 month high of $19.14.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 363.7% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 90.5% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

