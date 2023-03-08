Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) SVP Sells $85,993.05 in Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) SVP Lindsay E. Gray sold 3,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total value of $85,993.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,106 shares in the company, valued at $790,810.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Grocery Outlet Stock Performance

Shares of GO traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $26.89. 1,148,212 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 974,809. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 41.37, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of -0.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.89. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $25.71 and a 52-week high of $46.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GO. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Grocery Outlet from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet downgraded Grocery Outlet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

Institutional Trading of Grocery Outlet

About Grocery Outlet

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 51.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 38.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 15,389 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 120.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 134,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,166,000. 97.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

