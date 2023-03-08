Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) SVP Sells $85,993.05 in Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) SVP Lindsay E. Gray sold 3,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total value of $85,993.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,106 shares in the company, valued at $790,810.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Grocery Outlet Stock Performance
Shares of GO traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $26.89. 1,148,212 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 974,809. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 41.37, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of -0.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.89. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $25.71 and a 52-week high of $46.37.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms recently weighed in on GO. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Grocery Outlet from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet downgraded Grocery Outlet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.20.
Institutional Trading of Grocery Outlet
About Grocery Outlet
Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.
See Also
