Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Insider Steven K. Wilson Sells 8,978 Shares

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GOGet Rating) insider Steven K. Wilson sold 8,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total transaction of $243,932.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 186,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,055,902.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

GO stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,148,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,809. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 41.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.89. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $25.71 and a fifty-two week high of $46.37.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 51.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 38.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 15,389 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the first quarter valued at about $242,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 120.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 134,572 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the first quarter valued at about $1,166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Craig Hallum cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Grocery Outlet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.20.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

