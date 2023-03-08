Grin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $856,141.67 (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 8th. One Grin coin can currently be bought for $0.0604 or 0.00000274 BTC on popular exchanges. Grin has a market capitalization of $5.93 million and approximately $856,141.67 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Grin has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22,019.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $85.11 or 0.00386417 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015304 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.81 or 0.00671101 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00084980 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.74 or 0.00548226 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004507 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00009841 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “In early 2019, Grin (GRIN) was introduced as a cryptocurrency that prioritizes privacy. It employs the Mimblewimble protocol to bolster privacy, scalability, and fungibility through a unique blockchain technology approach. Grin is recognized for its essential attributes, such as potent privacy measures, a simple design, and an independent mining approach. As an open-source project, Grin is driven by a community-led development process that aims to steer clear of centralized control. The Grin team is dedicated to providing a cryptocurrency that is secure, accessible, and genuinely decentralized, with ongoing efforts to enhance the protocol and broaden its adoption.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.