Grin (GRIN) Market Cap Reaches $5.92 Million

Grin (GRIN) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. Grin has a total market cap of $5.92 million and $790,900.33 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Grin has traded down 6% against the US dollar. One Grin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0603 or 0.00000274 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,001.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.26 or 0.00378412 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00015286 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.69 or 0.00671225 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00083684 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $118.29 or 0.00537614 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004513 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00009842 BTC.

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Grin is grin.mw.

According to CryptoCompare, “In early 2019, Grin (GRIN) was introduced as a cryptocurrency that prioritizes privacy. It employs the Mimblewimble protocol to bolster privacy, scalability, and fungibility through a unique blockchain technology approach. Grin is recognized for its essential attributes, such as potent privacy measures, a simple design, and an independent mining approach. As an open-source project, Grin is driven by a community-led development process that aims to steer clear of centralized control. The Grin team is dedicated to providing a cryptocurrency that is secure, accessible, and genuinely decentralized, with ongoing efforts to enhance the protocol and broaden its adoption.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

