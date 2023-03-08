Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) Price Target Cut to $12.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at B. Riley from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 63.27% from the company’s current price.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Great Ajax from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of NYSE:AJX opened at $7.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.86. Great Ajax has a 52-week low of $7.02 and a 52-week high of $11.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.24. The firm has a market cap of $170.01 million, a P/E ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.80.

In other news, CFO Mary B. Doyle sold 3,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total value of $27,306.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,938.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AJX. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Great Ajax by 194.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Great Ajax in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Great Ajax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Great Ajax by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Great Ajax by 502.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 25,302 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Great Ajax is an externally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, invests, and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties.

