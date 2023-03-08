Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

GSBD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $15.00 to $14.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.25.

Get Goldman Sachs BDC alerts:

Goldman Sachs BDC Price Performance

Goldman Sachs BDC stock opened at $15.09 on Friday. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 52 week low of $13.54 and a 52 week high of $20.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47 and a beta of 1.20.

Goldman Sachs BDC Dividend Announcement

Goldman Sachs BDC ( NYSE:GSBD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $106.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.02 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Goldman Sachs BDC will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.93%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 339.63%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 214.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.35% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.