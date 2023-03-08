Golden Goose (GOLD) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $239.02

Golden Goose (GOLD) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. One Golden Goose token can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Golden Goose has a market capitalization of $47,685.96 and $239.02 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Golden Goose has traded down 44.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Golden Goose

Golden Goose was first traded on December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 tokens. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @goldengoosenews and its Facebook page is accessible here. Golden Goose’s official message board is medium.com/@contact_31481. Golden Goose’s official website is goldengoose.io.

Golden Goose Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity.The official Golden Goose ticker is “GOLD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golden Goose directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golden Goose should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Golden Goose using one of the exchanges listed above.

