Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,303,249 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the previous session’s volume of 1,530,046 shares.The stock last traded at $3.00 and had previously closed at $2.62.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.21. The stock has a market cap of $602.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOL. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 85,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 698,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,031,000 after acquiring an additional 8,670 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 1st quarter valued at $760,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 64,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile

GOL Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA engages in the provision of air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment includes services for regular and non-scheduled national and international passengers, cargo, and mail bags.

